Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

