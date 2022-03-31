Signaturefd LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.