Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.