Conning Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $334.61 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

