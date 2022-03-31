Conning Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

