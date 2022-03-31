IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $548.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.