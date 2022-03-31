Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBX. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.