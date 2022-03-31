Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE CNR opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

