Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

EVBG stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

