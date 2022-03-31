Emmerson (LON:EML) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON EML opened at GBX 7.52 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £68.80 million and a PE ratio of -25.07. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.33.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

