Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.03) to GBX 327 ($4.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.20).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 281.05 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.98).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

