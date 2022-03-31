GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,659.40 ($21.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,594.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,547.22.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

