Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

