Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

