2,575 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

