Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 107,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

NYSE TFX opened at $348.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

