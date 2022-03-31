Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

