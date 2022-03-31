Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

