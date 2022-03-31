Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 6.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 21,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,802,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

