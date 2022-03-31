MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 5.9%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 47,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 668,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

