Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.80. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4,319 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

