Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.63

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.63 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

