Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.