Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to report $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $14.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

