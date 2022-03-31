Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

