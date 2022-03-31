Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $333,644.01 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ETR stock opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

