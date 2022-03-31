Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $333,644.01 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ETR stock opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.