Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

