Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,633,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

