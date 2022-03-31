China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $29.56 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

