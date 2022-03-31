Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 493.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

