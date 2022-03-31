OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

