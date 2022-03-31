StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.