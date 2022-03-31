StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
