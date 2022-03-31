Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $640.55 million, a P/E ratio of -160.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

