The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

