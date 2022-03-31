NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,157.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 51.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

