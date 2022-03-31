Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $319.70 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

