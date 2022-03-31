StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $142.51 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.