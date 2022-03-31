StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NLS stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Nautilus has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

