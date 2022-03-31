Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

NYSE:APD opened at $253.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

