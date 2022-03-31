Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

