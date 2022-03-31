Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.