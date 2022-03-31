Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $276.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

