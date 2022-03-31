Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $5.50

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

