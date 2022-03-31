New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,545 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $11,968,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $9,377,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

