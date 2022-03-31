Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHP Merger has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of CHP Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of CHP Merger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westaim and CHP Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A CHP Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and CHP Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97% CHP Merger N/A -245.62% 8.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and CHP Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 10.45 -$34.40 million $0.05 36.41 CHP Merger N/A N/A $22.22 million N/A N/A

CHP Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim.

Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CHP Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

