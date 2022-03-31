Datto (NYSE:MSP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,367 shares of company stock worth $4,521,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Datto by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

