StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

