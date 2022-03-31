Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of MTW opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

