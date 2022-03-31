New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.17 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

