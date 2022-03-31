5,433 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 212,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 119,021 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average is $224.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.39 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

